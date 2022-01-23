Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,738 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Iridium Communications worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -393.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.94. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $54.65.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRDM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

