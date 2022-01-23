Barclays PLC Reduces Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,182 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,666.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.55.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

