Barclays PLC Sells 1,170 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Primerica worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 68.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1,204.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 120.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth about $90,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.67.

Primerica stock opened at $149.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.78 and a 200-day moving average of $153.82. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.70 and a 1 year high of $179.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.