Barclays PLC Sells 134,807 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134,807 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of CyrusOne worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,350,000 after buying an additional 1,877,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after buying an additional 1,322,792 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,958,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,698,000 after buying an additional 580,497 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,613,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,921,000 after purchasing an additional 556,532 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays raised their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $88.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.01, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $90.35.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 507.33%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

