Barclays PLC Sells 40,646 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Barclays PLC cut its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,646 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $534,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 17.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $260,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

WH opened at $81.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.70 and a 12-month high of $91.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

