Barclays PLC Sells 71,249 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71,249 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Landstar System worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 38,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $162.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.29. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $138.30 and a one year high of $188.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSTR. Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.53.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.