Bata (BTA) Price Hits $0.0913 on Top Exchanges

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded up 88.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Bata has traded up 240.2% against the dollar. One Bata coin can currently be bought for $0.0913 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bata has a market cap of $461,068.14 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.96 or 0.00305222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00010171 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000759 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bata’s official website is bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

