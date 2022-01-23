Beacon Market Cap Tops $440,628.80 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $440,628.80 and approximately $1,603.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00028527 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000184 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000068 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 87.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.