Beam (BEAM) Hits Market Cap of $33.35 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Beam has a market cap of $33.35 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beam has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00022189 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000818 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 106,137,360 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

