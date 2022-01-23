Beam (BEAM) Trading Down 32.9% Over Last Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000890 BTC on exchanges. Beam has a total market cap of $33.66 million and $5.01 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00022031 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000794 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 106,103,840 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars.

