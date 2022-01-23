Bean Cash Trading 12.7% Higher This Week (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Bean Cash has a total market cap of $380,223.93 and $261.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bean Cash has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bean Cash

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,550,589,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

