Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €94.38 ($107.24).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($71.59) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($64.77) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

BC8 stock opened at €53.10 ($60.34) on Friday. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €49.15 ($55.85) and a 1-year high of €69.56 ($79.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is €61.46 and its 200-day moving average is €84.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.30.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

