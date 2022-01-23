Beefy.Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.93 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.37 or 0.00175263 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00031758 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.39 or 0.00366685 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00063707 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00009140 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

