Beer Money (BEER) 24 Hour Volume Hits $18,017.00

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $369,051.20 and approximately $18,017.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00043849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006129 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 356,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

