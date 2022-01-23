Bella Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $41.80 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $41.80 million and $9.07 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bella Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00044888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006272 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bella Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bella Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.