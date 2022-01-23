Bellwether Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,914 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 112,233 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,507,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 145,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 102,001 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.82.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

