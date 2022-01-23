Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,342 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $104.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.78, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.