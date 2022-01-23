Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 2,101 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bellwether Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 12.2% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,847 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,786 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $439.98 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $369.65 and a one year high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.