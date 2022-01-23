Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 3,501 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bellwether Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $586,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.