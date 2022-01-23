Bellwether Advisors LLC Takes Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,454,833,000 after buying an additional 828,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,371,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,788,051,000 after acquiring an additional 338,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,281,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,924,000 after acquiring an additional 350,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,119,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $900,272,000 after acquiring an additional 24,219 shares during the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DUK. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

DUK stock opened at $102.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.99 and its 200 day moving average is $102.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

