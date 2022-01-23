BEPRO Network Trading Down 30% This Week (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, BEPRO Network has traded 30% lower against the US dollar. BEPRO Network has a market capitalization of $19.08 million and $677,581.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BEPRO Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00044448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006239 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BEPRO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BEPRO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

