Bernard Poznanski Sells 5,000 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Senior Officer Bernard Poznanski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,663 shares in the company, valued at C$993,961.50.

Bernard Poznanski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Bernard Poznanski sold 5,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$50,000.00.

SIL traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,209. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 52-week low of C$2.85 and a 52-week high of C$8.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.42.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

