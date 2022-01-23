Berry Data (BRY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $271,246.00

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar. Berry Data has a market cap of $759,079.36 and $271,246.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

