Berry Data (BRY) Price Tops $0.38 on Exchanges

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $755,063.32 and $220,902.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded 34.5% lower against the dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00050696 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.41 or 0.06943924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00058790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,395.34 or 1.00017034 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars.

