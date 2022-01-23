Beyond Finance (BYN) Price Hits $1.59 on Major Exchanges

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00051420 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.66 or 0.06839237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00058352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,814.15 or 0.99430330 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.