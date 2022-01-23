BIDR (BIDR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $39.14 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One BIDR coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.59 million and $39.14 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BIDR has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00051332 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,421.33 or 0.06851356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00058328 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,155.16 or 0.99474582 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003416 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

