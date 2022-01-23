Biechele Royce Advisors Acquires 32,419 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,419 shares during the period. Discovery accounts for about 3.8% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Biechele Royce Advisors owned about 0.07% of Discovery worth $8,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Discovery by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 37,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,323 shares in the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

DISCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discovery has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

