Biechele Royce Advisors Buys 19,196 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Biechele Royce Advisors raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,196 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 2.6% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 149,735 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in AT&T by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 26,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $26.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

