Biechele Royce Advisors Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,423 shares of company stock valued at $46,762,853 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.85.

Shares of PG opened at $162.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $393.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.09. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

