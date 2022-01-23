Biechele Royce Advisors Has $11.98 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Biechele Royce Advisors grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,933 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,054 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 5.3% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $11,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Intel by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Intel by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $52.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

