Biechele Royce Advisors Has $7.44 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Biechele Royce Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Nucor accounts for about 3.3% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Nucor were worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $93.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.53.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

