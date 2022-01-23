Biechele Royce Advisors Sells 7,346 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Biechele Royce Advisors lowered its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,346 shares during the period. Patterson Companies comprises about 2.5% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Biechele Royce Advisors owned about 0.19% of Patterson Companies worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 89.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $27.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average is $30.62. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

