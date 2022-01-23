BinaryX (BNX) Achieves Market Cap of $37.18 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded down 43.1% against the dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.38 or 0.00052060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $37.18 million and $16.51 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008352 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008408 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.08 or 0.00376936 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.