Bismuth (BIS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $384.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Bismuth has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $384.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0930 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 38.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002314 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009536 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,592,438 coins and its circulating supply is 23,428,083 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.