BitBall Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, BitBall has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $118,817.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,764.11 or 0.99404510 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00093458 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00022129 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00031187 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.06 or 0.00422656 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

