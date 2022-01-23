Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Market Capitalization Hits $18.71 Million

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $18.71 million and approximately $170,249.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for about $41.57 or 0.00115382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000416 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000509 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000625 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

