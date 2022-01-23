Bitblocks (BBK) Market Cap Hits $186,719.92

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 98.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Bitblocks has a market cap of $186,719.92 and $15.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,323.73 or 0.99844060 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00092628 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00022319 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00030950 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

