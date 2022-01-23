Bitcloud 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $82,229.44 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,760.29 or 1.00111816 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00094256 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.20 or 0.00274914 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00015585 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.66 or 0.00348991 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00155575 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006719 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001672 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,367,226 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.