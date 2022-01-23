Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $945,067.53 and approximately $215.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

