Bitcoin Confidential Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $398,229.07 and $2,517.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.64 or 0.00306353 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000095 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000444 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

