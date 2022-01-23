Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.88 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00002493 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $164.44 million and $1.55 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 26.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00016304 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008278 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.