Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Reaches $29.07

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $509.04 million and approximately $11.09 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $29.07 or 0.00080785 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00262311 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00097099 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001923 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003068 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

