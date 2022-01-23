Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Hits $0.0028

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $36,026.63 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001330 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

