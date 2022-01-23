Bitcoin Private (BTCP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,211.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $1,211.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00003068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00261094 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00081898 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00099564 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001940 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

