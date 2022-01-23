BitcoinPoS (BPS) Achieves Market Cap of $246,652.22

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $246,652.22 and $223.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,325,768 coins and its circulating supply is 5,114,314 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

