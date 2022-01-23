BitcoinZ Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $5.79 million and approximately $208,718.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 23% against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.89 or 0.00264166 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00081409 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00097176 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003068 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,789,727,387 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

