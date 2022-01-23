Bitradio (BRO) Market Capitalization Tops $57,486.91

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Bitradio has a market cap of $57,486.91 and $1.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00009399 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003435 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,854,714 coins and its circulating supply is 10,854,710 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.