Bitspawn (SPWN) Price Tops $0.0037 on Exchanges

Bitspawn (CURRENCY:SPWN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Bitspawn has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Bitspawn coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Bitspawn has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $218,923.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00050696 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.41 or 0.06943924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00058790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,395.34 or 1.00017034 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Bitspawn Coin Profile

Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn

