BitTorrent (BTT) Trading 7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $2.43 billion and $3.96 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.28 or 0.00187368 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008219 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006203 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004505 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000843 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002328 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004104 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

