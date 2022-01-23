BlackHat Reaches Market Capitalization of $713,583.82 (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000835 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BlackHat has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $713,583.82 and $309,011.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlackHat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00050500 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,456.49 or 0.06895420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00058352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,691.21 or 1.00186058 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007246 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.